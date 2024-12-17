All Sections
UN General Assembly updates resolution on human rights in occupied Crimea

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 17 December 2024, 21:27
Stock Photo: Getty Images

On 17 December, the United Nations General Assembly adopted an updated version of a resolution titled "Situation of human rights in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine".

Source: European Pravda, citing Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN

Details: Eighty-one countries voted for the resolution, with 80 abstaining.

Fourteen countries voted against: Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Eritrea, Iran, China, Cuba, Mali, Nicaragua, Niger, North Korea, Russia, Sudan and Zimbabwe.

 

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed gratitude to the UN General Assembly and to the member states that adopted the resolution, which addresses Russia’s human rights violations in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories.

Quote from Sybiha: "This year’s document has more focus on Russia’s mistreatment and torture of Ukrainian POWs, as well as the need to bring back forcibly deported Ukrainian children."

He added that the international community firmly supports Ukraine and international law, and that global support for Ukraine "remains unwavering".

Background: Since 2016, the UN General Assembly has annually adopted resolutions titled "Situation of human rights in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine", regularly adding new provisions.

