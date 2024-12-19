All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's air defence deployed on the outskirts of Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 19 December 2024, 01:18
Ukraine's air defence deployed on the outskirts of Kyiv
Mobile air defence firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence systems were operating on the outskirts of Kyiv on the night of 18-19 December.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Details: The Kyiv City Military Administration reported at 01:12 that air defence systems were operating on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Earlier, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported air defence deployment in the region.

Updated: At 02:00, the all-clear was given in Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

KyivKyiv Oblastair defencedrones
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Kyiv
Ukraine's Security Service conducts counterintelligence activities in Kyiv's government quarter – photos
Russia attacks Kyiv with UAVs on 17 December, debris falls in four districts
Ukraine's air defence downs about 10 Russian drones threatening Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: