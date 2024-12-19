Ukraine's air defence deployed on the outskirts of Kyiv
Thursday, 19 December 2024, 01:18
Air defence systems were operating on the outskirts of Kyiv on the night of 18-19 December.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: The Kyiv City Military Administration reported at 01:12 that air defence systems were operating on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Earlier, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported air defence deployment in the region.
Updated: At 02:00, the all-clear was given in Kyiv.
