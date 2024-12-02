All Sections
Skipping classes to avoid registration for Russian military service: six more children brought back from occupation

Anastasiia MosorkoMonday, 2 December 2024, 15:53
Six more Ukrainian children brought back from the occupation. Photo: Daria Zarivna

Six more children have been brought back to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied oblasts.

Source: Daria Zarivna, Advisor to the Head of the President’s Office

Quote: "The stories of these children are a vivid illustration of the fact that Russia is trying to wipe out the Ukrainian nation by all means – by imposing propaganda and hatred towards Ukraine, by threatening families to take their children away, by forcibly mobilising our young men into the Russian army," she said.

Among them is Vitalii, 16, who has been forced to skip classes to avoid being registered for military service, as happened to his classmates.

Additionally, Artem, 14, whose family was actually held hostage, was evacuated from the occupied territories. He had no documents that would allow him to leave, and when the Russians kidnapped his mother, it became clear that he had to escape by any means necessary. The boy was brought back to Ukraine, but his father remained in the occupation.

Save Ukraine and its partners assisted in the evacuation of the children.

"These are just two stories out of many thousands. We must stop these terrible crimes of Russia against our children and bring them home. All of them. Without exceptions and conditions," Zarivna stressed.

Background: A total of 15 children have recently been brought back from the temporarily occupied Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts to the territories controlled by Ukraine.

