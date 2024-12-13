Russian missile attack severely damages power plants of Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK
Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy sector on 13 December, severely damaging equipment at thermal power plants belonging to DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine.
Source: DTEK’s press service
Quote: "The thermal power plants belonging to DTEK were attacked. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties."
Details: After the attack ended, the energy company promptly started to deal with the consequences and restore the equipment.
This year alone, it is the twelfth large-scale attack on the Ukrainian energy sector and the ninth large-scale attack on DTEK's energy facilities.
Background: Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russia launched a large-scale attack on the Ukrainian energy sector on the morning of 13 December.
