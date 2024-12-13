All Sections
Russian missile attack severely damages power plants of Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 13 December 2024, 11:25
Russian missile attack severely damages power plants of Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy sector on 13 December, severely damaging equipment at thermal power plants belonging to DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine. 

Source: DTEK’s press service

Quote: "The thermal power plants belonging to DTEK were attacked. Early reports indicate that there are no casualties." 

Details: After the attack ended, the energy company promptly started to deal with the consequences and restore the equipment.

This year alone, it is the twelfth large-scale attack on the Ukrainian energy sector and the ninth large-scale attack on DTEK's energy facilities.

Background: Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russia launched a large-scale attack on the Ukrainian energy sector on the morning of 13 December.

Support UP or become our patron!

DTEKenergymissile strike
