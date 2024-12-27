All Sections
Ukraine's Education Ministry: over 150 underground and vocational schools are being built in Ukraine

Anna KovalenkoFriday, 27 December 2024, 19:00
Ukraine's Education Ministry: over 150 underground and vocational schools are being built in Ukraine
The work on the construction of educational institutions should be completed by September 2025. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

As of the end of 2024, the construction of 139 underground schools and several dozen vocational education institutions has begun in Ukraine.

Source: Nadiia Kuzmychova, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, said this at a briefing, Ukraine’s news broadcaster Suspilne reports 

Details: Kuzmychova said that 79 underground educational institutions are currently under active construction. It is expected that up to ten of them will be put into operation by the end of 2024.

The deputy minister added that the construction of underground educational institutions continues in the oblasts affected by Russian shelling.

Quote: "All these construction works are carried out in the frontline and border oblasts where there is shelling and bombing. However, we expect the construction of absolutely all facilities to be completed by 1 September 2025. Because from January [2025 – ed.] we are entering a new cycle. We are allocating more money for new facilities," explained Kuzmychova.

Background: 

  • In December 2024, the first underground school in the oblast was opened in Zaporizhzhia, and another one is planned to be opened in the city soon.
  • Ukrainian schoolchildren have also started studying in underground schools in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv oblasts.

