Construction of second underground school in Zaporizhzhia at final stage

A second underground school will soon be opened in the city of Zaporizhzhia. About 1,000 children will be able to study there.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The construction of this anti-radiation shelter was the most difficult because of the soil conditions and special safety requirements."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov said that the structure of the underground school was reinforced with an additional layer and the thickness of the concrete was increased. A tunnel was built between the underground and above-ground parts of the school.

The new space will be fully accessible and equipped with the latest technology.

The second underground school will also have an autonomous power supply and modern ventilation.

Advertisement:

Classes will be held in two shifts. The school will have not only classrooms but also a lounge area, a first aid post and a cafeteria with healthy food.

"The contractors are completing the work in a record 6.5 months so that the children can start full-time education as soon as possible and enjoy communicating with their classmates," added Fedorov.

Support UP or become our patron!