Odesa school damaged in Russian drone attack – local media

Media reports indicate that Russian forces have damaged a school in the historic district of Slobidka during yet another attack on the city of Odesa.

Source: Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet

Details: Local media and Telegram channels reported explosions in Odesa late on the evening of 7 November.

After midnight on 8 November, Dumska reported that the Odesa school had been badly damaged.

Quote from Dumska: "The largest school in Slobidka, which was opened after a major overhaul in 2018, has been damaged in Odesa."

