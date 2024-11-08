Odesa school damaged in Russian drone attack – local media
Friday, 8 November 2024, 00:40
Media reports indicate that Russian forces have damaged a school in the historic district of Slobidka during yet another attack on the city of Odesa.
Source: Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet
Details: Local media and Telegram channels reported explosions in Odesa late on the evening of 7 November.
After midnight on 8 November, Dumska reported that the Odesa school had been badly damaged.
Quote from Dumska: "The largest school in Slobidka, which was opened after a major overhaul in 2018, has been damaged in Odesa."
