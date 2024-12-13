Czechia raises funds for Black Hawk helicopter for Ukrainian intelligence – video

All Sections
Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 13 December 2024, 10:07
Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Czechia has organised a campaign to raise money for a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk combat helicopter to be supplied to Ukrainian military intelligence.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) 

Details: Intelligence officers reported that Czechia wants to buy a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter for their Ukrainian counterparts.

It was stated that the purchase of the helicopter requires almost US$3 million, two-thirds of which have already been raised.

As noted, Ukrainian intelligence already has several of these aircraft in service. They are successfully used in operations against Russian occupation forces.

Quote: "We are grateful to all those in Czechia and across Europe who joined the initiative and continue to support Ukraine's resistance! Our friends have given a new boost to the fundraising campaign to strengthen Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and found a cheaper and better quality Black Hawk in the US."

Background:

  • As reported earlier, the Czech initiative to raise funds for the purchase of drones for use in combat in Ukraine had raised more than CZK 203 million (over €8 million) by 5 December.
  • It is worth noting that the Czech fundraiser for Black Hawk was launched in 2023. As of November 2023, the Czech initiative A Gift for Putin had raised almost €500,000 to purchase a Black Hawk helicopter for Ukrainian military intelligence.
  • In January 2024, it was reported that the Prague police were investigating threats against Czech actor Ondřej Vetchý for supporting the Skupina D campaign, which raises funds for drones for Ukraine.

