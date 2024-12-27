Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow on 22 December. Stock photo: the Kremlin’s website

Slovakia is "ready to actively contribute to the peace process between Russia and Ukraine" and has suggested itself as a venue for talks, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár has said.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Slovak public broadcaster STVR

Quote from Blanár: "Slovakia has consistently advocated peaceful solutions and supports any peace initiatives. That's why I also attended the Peace Summit in Switzerland this year. All the attendees agreed with what our government stands for: further peace talks should be held with the participation of all parties, and therefore Russia as well."

Details: He added that preparations for the second summit will take place at various levels.

STVR notes that Slovakia has repeatedly stated that it offers itself as a platform for such talks.

"In this context, we view the statement made by the Russian president, who acknowledged that part of the peace talks could be held in Slovakia, as a positive signal for a swift end to this war, bloodshed and destruction," the Slovak foreign minister said.

He added that the Slovak government had also informed its Ukrainian partners of this possibility during a joint intergovernmental meeting in Uzhhorod in early October.

On 26 December, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said Slovakia was ready to provide a platform for talks on the war in Ukraine and that "Russia does not mind this".

At the same time, he noted that in 2025, Russia would continue to "achieve all the goals" of the war in Ukraine and that this was a "top priority".

On 22 December, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico arrived in Moscow to meet with Putin. He said he had informed EU leaders of his visit.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry stressed that Fico's weakness, dependence and short-sighted energy policy posed a threat to the whole of Europe.

