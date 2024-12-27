All Sections
Slovakia says it offered itself to Putin as venue for new Ukrainian Peace Summit

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukFriday, 27 December 2024, 10:20
Slovakia says it offered itself to Putin as venue for new Ukrainian Peace Summit
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow on 22 December. Stock photo: the Kremlin’s website

Slovakia is "ready to actively contribute to the peace process between Russia and Ukraine" and has suggested itself as a venue for talks, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár has said.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Slovak public broadcaster STVR

Quote from Blanár: "Slovakia has consistently advocated peaceful solutions and supports any peace initiatives. That's why I also attended the Peace Summit in Switzerland this year. All the attendees agreed with what our government stands for: further peace talks should be held with the participation of all parties, and therefore Russia as well."

Advertisement:

Details: He added that preparations for the second summit will take place at various levels.

STVR notes that Slovakia has repeatedly stated that it offers itself as a platform for such talks.

"In this context, we view the statement made by the Russian president, who acknowledged that part of the peace talks could be held in Slovakia, as a positive signal for a swift end to this war, bloodshed and destruction," the Slovak foreign minister said.

Advertisement:

He added that the Slovak government had also informed its Ukrainian partners of this possibility during a joint intergovernmental meeting in Uzhhorod in early October.

Background:

  • On 26 December, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said Slovakia was ready to provide a platform for talks on the war in Ukraine and that "Russia does not mind this".
  • At the same time, he noted that in 2025, Russia would continue to "achieve all the goals" of the war in Ukraine and that this was a "top priority".
  • On 22 December, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico arrived in Moscow to meet with Putin. He said he had informed EU leaders of his visit.
  • Ukraine's Foreign Ministry stressed that Fico's weakness, dependence and short-sighted energy policy posed a threat to the whole of Europe.

SlovakiaRussiaUkrainenegotiations
