Putin claims he wants to end war in Ukraine but keeps talking about his goals

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 26 December 2024, 19:39
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, 26 December, answering a question about the prospects for ending the war in Ukraine in 2025, that he was "striving" to end it but was still going to achieve his "goals".

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Interfax Russian Service

Quote from Putin: "Our people say, ‘I would like it to be as you are saying’. We also want to end the conflict [war - ed.] in Ukraine."

Details: After this statement, Putin spoke again about how he wants to achieve his "goals" in the war next year. "Of course, we proceed from the fact that we will solve all the tasks of the special military operation [this is what Putin calls the military aggression against Ukraine - ed.]. This is the number one task in general. We will achieve success on the contact line," he added.

According to Putin, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who travelled to Moscow to meet Putin on 22 December, allegedly offered to "provide a platform for his country" for the talks.

Background:

  • During a press conference on 19 December, the Kremlin leader said that Russia was ready for "negotiations and compromises" with Ukraine and complained that "the other side" was refusing to reach agreements, meaning Ukraine.
  • Putin also proposed a technological experiment, saying that the West and Ukraine could decide on a target in Kyiv for a Russian Oreshnik missile strike and then try and intercept the Russian missile.
  • In addition, Putin, when asked whether he would change his decision to invade Ukraine on a large scale if he could return to February 2022, said that the so-called "special military operation" should have been launched even earlier.

