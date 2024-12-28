Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children

On Saturday, 28 December, a Russian artillery shelling of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast injured eight people, two of them were children.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Prokudin reported the first casualties around 14:00, including two children.

A boy, 16, and a girl, 15, suffered blast and traumatic brain injuries, as well as contusions. The boy was diagnosed with a shrapnel wound to his forehead. They were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Later, Prokudin said that the number of victims had increased to eight.

