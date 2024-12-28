Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles

Greece has agreed to provide Ukraine with 24 Sea Sparrow missiles to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fight against current threats.

Source: Kathimerini, daily morning newspaper published in Greece, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As noted, these missiles, which have been used for almost 40 years, are from Greece’s naval and air force stockpiles and are considered unnecessary for operational use by the country's military standards.

The Sea Sparrow is a short-range US-made anti-aircraft weapon, and Ukraine already has the necessary launchers to deploy it.

The transfer is part of Greece's broader military aid to Ukraine, which includes artillery shells, weapons and ammunition.

While this assistance is consistent with Greece's commitment to supporting Ukraine's defence efforts, it does not undermine Greece's Aegean Sea military capabilities.

Background:

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ruled out the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Patriot or S-300 air defence systems in spring. He stressed that these systems are "critical to our deterrence potential".

Ukraine and Greece signed a bilateral security agreement in Brussels in October.

