All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 28 December 2024, 18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
A Sea Sparrow launched from the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). Photo: Wikipediia

Greece has agreed to provide Ukraine with 24 Sea Sparrow missiles to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fight against current threats.

Source: Kathimerini, daily morning newspaper published in Greece, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As noted, these missiles, which have been used for almost 40 years, are from Greece’s naval and air force stockpiles and are considered unnecessary for operational use by the country's military standards.

Advertisement:

The Sea Sparrow is a short-range US-made anti-aircraft weapon, and Ukraine already has the necessary launchers to deploy it.

The transfer is part of Greece's broader military aid to Ukraine, which includes artillery shells, weapons and ammunition.

While this assistance is consistent with Greece's commitment to supporting Ukraine's defence efforts, it does not undermine Greece's Aegean Sea military capabilities.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ruled out the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Patriot or S-300 air defence systems in spring. He stressed that these systems are "critical to our deterrence potential".
  • Ukraine and Greece signed a bilateral security agreement in Brussels in October.

Support UP or become our patron!

Greeceaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

All News
Greece
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
Greek embassy in Kyiv closed on 20 November due to security concerns
Albanian and Greek ambassadors begin their mission in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's security and recovery
23:45
Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, leaving two injured
23:28
Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
23:14
Ukraine's defence minister announces next Ramstein meeting scheduled for February
22:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns manipulative statements of Polish presidential candidate about Ukraine
22:31
Ukrainian forces repel 25 Russian attacks on Kursk front – Ukraine's General Staff
21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
20:22
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: