Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure

Serhiy Sydorenko, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 December 2024, 19:32
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has disclosed details of a request Ukraine has submitted to its NATO allies to bolster its air defence systems.

Source: European Pravda’s correspondent in Brussels

Details: Ahead of his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Sybiha elaborated on the reasons for Ukraine's latest request for assistance.

The minister explained that Ukraine is working to counter Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure. "Russia is now attempting to use energy as a weapon. They are trying to cut us off from nuclear energy and are targeting nuclear energy facilities. This is the new reality. Because of this, we need decisive, historic actions from our partners rather than appeals to Russia," he stated.

Sybiha clarified an earlier statement he made in Brussels regarding the need for at least 20 air defence systems. He explained that the request is aimed at protecting 19 energy facilities from Russian attacks, primarily focusing on nuclear energy infrastructure. There are four nuclear power plants on Ukrainian-controlled territory, including the decommissioned Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, whose distribution facilities are still operational. Additionally, the functionality of energy facilities depends on distribution hubs.

Quote from Sybiha: "We urgently need 19 additional air defence systems to safeguard our strategic facilities. I am confident that with the support of our partners, we will get through this winter because we will receive these systems to protect these 19 facilities.

We have already sent a detailed list of our needs and hope that today’s meeting and those in the coming days will result in concrete decisions from our closest partners to deliver these systems."

Background:

