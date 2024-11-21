Italy invests €200 million in Ukrhydroenergo

Italy confirmed its commitment, along with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), to provide €200 million to Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine's largest hydrogenerating company.

Source: Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, during the Italy-Ukraine Business Forum on 20 November

Details: According to the agreement, which was signed in February 2024, the loan funds will be used to purchase critical equipment for the Dnipro and the Middle Dnipro hydroelectric stations, as well as to provide Ukrhydroenergo with emergency liquidity support to ensure the company's long-term viability.

According to the ministry, the Italian side stated that it would continue to support the government's "Made in Ukraine" policy, and Italian businesses expressed interest in collaborating with Ukrainian companies in five key sectors of the Ukrainian economy: metallurgy and critical materials, renewable energy development, defence industry, agricultural processing, and mechanical engineering.

Background: Ukrhydroenergo entered into an agreement with Ukrstal Construction for the construction of anti-drone protection for the Kremenchuk Hydroelectric Power Plant worth UAH 976.95 million (approx. US$23.6 million).

