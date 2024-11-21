All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Italy invests €200 million in Ukrhydroenergo

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 21 November 2024, 15:36
Italy invests €200 million in Ukrhydroenergo
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Italy confirmed its commitment, along with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), to provide €200 million to Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine's largest hydrogenerating company.

Source: Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, during the Italy-Ukraine Business Forum on 20 November

Details: According to the agreement, which was signed in February 2024, the loan funds will be used to purchase critical equipment for the Dnipro and the Middle Dnipro hydroelectric stations, as well as to provide Ukrhydroenergo with emergency liquidity support to ensure the company's long-term viability.

Advertisement:

According to the ministry, the Italian side stated that it would continue to support the government's "Made in Ukraine" policy, and Italian businesses expressed interest in collaborating with Ukrainian companies in five key sectors of the Ukrainian economy: metallurgy and critical materials, renewable energy development, defence industry, agricultural processing, and mechanical engineering.

Background: Ukrhydroenergo entered into an agreement with Ukrstal Construction for the construction of anti-drone protection for the Kremenchuk Hydroelectric Power Plant worth UAH 976.95 million (approx. US$23.6 million).

Support UP or become our patron!

Italypoweraid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

All News
Italy
Works by Ukrainian artists Polina Raiko and Liubov Panchenko exhibited in Italy for the first time – photos
Russian oligarch owned Italian resort for months after sanctions were imposed – FT
Ukraine exports nearly 3 million tonnes of agricultural products to Italy in first 8 months of 2024
RECENT NEWS
00:18
updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: