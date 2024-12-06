All Sections
Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 6 December 2024, 14:59
Sweden and Denmark order €2.1 billion worth of IFVs, 40 vehicles for Ukraine
Photo: Dagens Nyheter

Sweden and Denmark announced on Friday the placement of a large order for infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), with 40 of them designated for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Swedish newspapers Dagens Nyheter and Aftonbladet

Details: Stockholm and Copenhagen have jointly placed an order for Swedish-made CV 90 MKIIIC infantry fighting vehicles from Hägglunds, valued at 25 billion Swedish kronor (over €2.1 billion). 

Denmark has ordered 115 pieces, while Sweden is purchasing a smaller number to complement a contract signed earlier this year, which includes 50 vehicles in total. These will replace 50 older IFVs previously donated by Sweden to Ukraine.

The contract also includes 40 vehicles specifically ordered for Ukraine, with the cost shared between Denmark and Sweden. 

Quote: "These investments will provide more Swedish IFVs, enhancing security across Europe, particularly Ukraine. The Swedish defence industry is a unique and valuable asset to both our national and collective defence capabilities," said Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson.

The Danish order will see IFVs delivered between 2027 and 2030, forming the "backbone" of a mechanised brigade that Denmark is preparing as part of NATO's collective defence efforts.

Background:

  • At the end of November, Jonson announced that Sweden is preparing a significant investment in Ukraine's production of its own long-range weapons.
  • Sweden will also purchase additional Patriot missiles for itself, worth over US$450 million.

SwedenDenmarkaid for Ukraineweapons
