Swedish volunteer killed in action in Ukraine

A volunteer from Sweden who was fighting on the side of the Ukrainian defence forces has been killed in action.

Source: SVT, citing several sources; European Pravda

Details: The name of the deceased has not been disclosed, he is only described as an experienced soldier who had been involved in hostilities for a long time.

The Swedish citizen came to Ukraine in 2022 and performed combat missions near Kyiv, on the Bakhmut front and in the Russian Federation.

He was reported to have been killed at the end of last week.

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case.

"We have received information that a Swedish citizen died in Ukraine in recent days. The embassy in Kyiv is investigating this information. Deaths abroad are one of the most delicate cases the Foreign Ministry has to deal with," the ministry said.

Earlier this week, it became known that another Georgian volunteer, Mamuka Kekelia, had been killed in the war in Ukraine.

At the end of August, it was reported that a Georgian soldier, Viktor Kipritidi, had also been killed in action in Ukraine.



