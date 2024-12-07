All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expresses solidarity with Romania after elections annulled due to Russian interference

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 December 2024, 15:49
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expresses solidarity with Romania after elections annulled due to Russian interference
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed solidarity with Romania against the backdrop of Russia's unprecedented hybrid attack against Romanian democracy.

Source: a statement issued by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Details: The Foreign Ministry stated that Russia's blatant interference in Romania's internal affairs is an attempt to deprive the Romanian people of their constitutional right to free expression of their will.

Advertisement:

"This is yet another episode of Russia's broader hybrid aggression against Europe and the rest of the free world, which has been manifested recently in Russia's active efforts to undermine the situation in Georgia, Moldova and a number of other countries," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasised that Russia's meddling in Romania's internal affairs reinforces earlier assertions by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry that the Kremlin's aggressive ambitions extend well beyond Ukraine, targeting EU and NATO countries as well.

"The response to such Russian threats must be united and resolute, particularly by providing maximum support to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression in order to maintain stability in Europe and the world," the Foreign Ministry said.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • First, the Romanian Constitutional Court recognised the validity of the first round of the presidential election, where the anti-Western Călin Georgescu shockingly emerged victorious. On Friday, voting in the second round began at polling stations abroad.
  • However, on 6 December, after an urgent meeting, the Constitutional Court annulled the results of the first round on the grounds that it had received many new requests for such a move and had reviewed information from intelligence agencies.
  • The requests referred to declassified documents from the Supreme Council of National Defence, which revealed that the campaign of pro-Russian candidate Călin Georgescu was part of a coordinated foreign manipulation effort.

Support UP or become our patron!

RomaniaForeign Affairs MinistryELECTIONS
Advertisement:

European Court of Human Rights upholds Ukraine's right to penalise use of pro-war St George's ribbon

Ukrainian authorities outline realistic timelines for election preparation

Scholz says he's open to further talks with Putin

At least 13 journalists killed in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion – Reporters Without Borders

US defence budget for 2025 includes no extension of lend-lease for Ukraine – Ukrainian Ambassador to US

US House of Representatives approves 2025 defence budget – media

All News
Romania
Results of first round of presidential elections cancelled in Romania
Foreign citizen planning sabotage operations on Russia's orders to be tried in Romania
Pro-Russian Romanian presidential candidate threatens to halt aid to Ukraine – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
13:39
European Court of Human Rights upholds Ukraine's right to penalise use of pro-war St George's ribbon
13:30
EXPLAINERHow a lesbian living with a migrant "fixes" the image of Germany's far right
13:21
Macron arrives in Warsaw – video
13:20
Ukraine's foreign minister heads to Germany to talk to European counterparts about support for Ukraine
13:07
German Economic Cooperation Minister arrives in Kyiv and brings winter aid package – video
13:05
New EU chief diplomat says all Russian assets frozen in EU should be used to aid Ukraine
12:23
Russian occupiers sentence Mariupol resident to 11 years of prison for allegedly spying for Ukraine
12:21
Ukrainian seaports process 70% more cargo in 2024 than last year
12:13
Speaker of Polish parliament says Poland might take part in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
12:05
Outdated voter lists, destroyed polling stations and migration threaten Ukraine's elections
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: