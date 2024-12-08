Warning bells begin ringing much stronger for Russian economy – senior Biden aide

Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser to US President Joe Biden, has assessed the state of the Russian economy in recent weeks, noting that "warning bells" have begun to ring louder.

Source: Sullivan during his speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sullivan noted that President Biden had recently instructed him to increase military support for Ukraine and to increase pressure on Russia.

Advertisement:

"And if you look at Russia's economy right now, just in the last few weeks, you've seen the warning bells begin ringing much more strongly. Russia really has mortgaged its economic future," Sullivan said.

He noted that military support for Kyiv and economic pressure will be the tools that can be used in future peace talks to ensure that Ukraine's future as a sovereign and independent state is secured.

"I cannot predict exactly how the war will end, nor can I dictate to President Zelenskyy or the Ukrainians how it should end," Sullivan added.

Advertisement:

Background:

Jake Sullivan has recently promised to provide Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of additional artillery shells, thousands of missiles and hundreds of armoured vehicles by mid-January.

On 7 December, the US Department of Defense announced a significant new security assistance package for Ukraine worth almost US$1 billion.

Support UP or become our patron!