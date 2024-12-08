Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Outgoing Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that the events in Syria indicate the possibility of defeating Russia in Ukraine.

Source: Landsbergis on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Landsbergis, the news from Syria proves that Russia can be defeated.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Syrian example shows that Russia can be kicked out and will go home. The Baltics were right – the West is strong enough to win.

We don't need to fear "the Bear" in Ukraine or anywhere else he is causing chaos," he wrote.

Background:

Advertisement:

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, reacted to the toppling of Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime, saying it exposed Russia and Iran's weaknesses.

German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the shift of power in Syria as "good news," while French President Emmanuel Macron wrote that "the barbaric state has fallen."

Support UP or become our patron!