Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 8 December 2024, 16:58
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Outgoing Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that the events in Syria indicate the possibility of defeating Russia in Ukraine.

Source: Landsbergis on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to Landsbergis, the news from Syria proves that Russia can be defeated.

Quote: "The Syrian example shows that Russia can be kicked out and will go home. The Baltics were right – the West is strong enough to win. 

We don't need to fear "the Bear" in Ukraine or anywhere else he is causing chaos," he wrote. 

Background: 

  • Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, reacted to the toppling of Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime, saying it exposed Russia and Iran's weaknesses.
  • German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the shift of power in Syria as "good news," while French President Emmanuel Macron wrote that "the barbaric state has fallen."

