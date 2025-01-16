All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's National Resistance Center urges residents of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast village to leave due to risk of escalation of hostilities

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 16 January 2025, 12:19
Ukraine's National Resistance Center urges residents of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast village to leave due to risk of escalation of hostilities
Russian soldiers at a checkpoint. Photo: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

The Russians have increased the number of inspections and tightened restrictions on the free movement of the local residents in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The National Resistance Center of Ukraine has called on the residents of the occupied town of Vasylivka to leave the hromada due to the possible escalation of hostilities [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Details: The National Resistance Center reports that the Russians have set up more checkpoints in settlements located near the contact line. Moreover, extra Russian National Guard units have arrived in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to conduct random checks.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The occupiers are primarily concerned about the potential transfer of information to Ukrainian defence forces regarding the deployment of occupation personnel in residential areas of captured settlements."

Details: The National Resistance Center emphasised the importance of the safety of residents of the temporarily occupied town of Vasylivka and called for them to leave the hromada, if possible, during the likely escalation of hostilities.

The National Resistance Center also urges people to remain vigilant and, if possible, to transmit information about the enemy's location through the anonymous chatbot for further effective strikes.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhia OblastoccupationRussia
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
US donates 74 charging stations to Zaporizhzhia Oblast, particularly for frontline areas – photos
Drone strikes car carrying 5 people in Zaporizhia Oblast
Two people killed in Russian attack on Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photo
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: