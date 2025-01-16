Ukraine's National Resistance Center urges residents of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast village to leave due to risk of escalation of hostilities

The Russians have increased the number of inspections and tightened restrictions on the free movement of the local residents in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The National Resistance Center of Ukraine has called on the residents of the occupied town of Vasylivka to leave the hromada due to the possible escalation of hostilities [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Details: The National Resistance Center reports that the Russians have set up more checkpoints in settlements located near the contact line. Moreover, extra Russian National Guard units have arrived in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to conduct random checks.

Quote: "The occupiers are primarily concerned about the potential transfer of information to Ukrainian defence forces regarding the deployment of occupation personnel in residential areas of captured settlements."

Details: The National Resistance Center emphasised the importance of the safety of residents of the temporarily occupied town of Vasylivka and called for them to leave the hromada, if possible, during the likely escalation of hostilities.

The National Resistance Center also urges people to remain vigilant and, if possible, to transmit information about the enemy's location through the anonymous chatbot for further effective strikes.

