Two people killed in Russian attack on Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photo

Stepnohirsk. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

Russian forces carried out five strikes on the frontline town of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 8 January. Two people were killed.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians struck the frontline settlement at least five times. One of the strikes hit the village council building. Another hit a residential building.

Advertisement:

Two people were rescued and two more remain trapped under the rubble. A search and rescue operation continues."

Updated at 21:04: Later, the Oblast Military Administration reported that the bodies of two women were retrieved from under the rubble. Another man and woman were rescued.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Background: The Russians struck the city of Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, which exploded near an administrative building of an infrastructure facility and a roadway. The bombardment left 13 people dead and 32 injured.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!