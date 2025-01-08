All Sections
Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 8 January 2025, 20:36
Two people killed in Russian attack on Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photo
Stepnohirsk. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

Russian forces carried out five strikes on the frontline town of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 8 January. Two people were killed. 

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians struck the frontline settlement at least five times. One of the strikes hit the village council building. Another hit a residential building.

Two people were rescued and two more remain trapped under the rubble. A search and rescue operation continues."

Updated at 21:04: Later, the Oblast Military Administration reported that the bodies of two women were retrieved from under the rubble. Another man and woman were rescued.

 
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Background: The Russians struck the city of Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, which exploded near an administrative building of an infrastructure facility and a roadway. The bombardment left 13 people dead and 32 injured.

