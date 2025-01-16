Russian hackers target WhatsApp in attempt to obtain data on Ukraine

A group of hackers reportedly linked to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has been attempting to steal WhatsApp data from employees of non-governmental organisations assisting Ukraine.

Source: Mezha.Media, a technology and news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company, citing Microsoft

Details: Microsoft reported that the cyberattacks were organised by a group known as Star Blizzard, which is likely state-sponsored by Russia. Researchers discovered that the hackers had sent phishing emails posing as representatives of the US government.

The emails invited recipients to join WhatsApp groups, supposedly to access information about initiatives supporting Ukraine. The messages contained QR codes which would purportedly provide additional details but were likely used to steal confidential information.

Microsoft has not confirmed whether the hackers successfully breached any systems. However, the company noted that, working with the US Department of Justice, it has seized or blocked 180 websites linked to Star Blizzard since October.

