Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson has appointed Rick Crawford, a critic of aid to Ukraine, as the chair of the influential House Intelligence Committee.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bloomberg

Details: The decision to appoint Crawford as chair of the powerful Intelligence Committee in the House was announced less than a day after the surprising removal of "hawk" Mike Turner from the position.

Johnson justified his decision by stating that the intelligence community requires a "fresh start" and denied any connection between this decision and President-elect Donald Trump.

As noted by Bloomberg, Turner had clashed with Trump over Ukraine policy, becoming one of its staunchest advocates and calling for consistent security assistance and accelerated deliveries.

Rick Crawford, now heading the Intelligence Committee, has expressed support for military assistance to Ukraine but opposes "sending your tax dollars on a European vacation to pay for some other country’s government salaries or farm subsidies".

In April 2024, Crawford voted against a US$60.8 billion aid package for Ukraine and its allies, which included US$9 billion in economic support.

Background:

Media reports indicated that representatives of President-elect Donald Trump have acknowledged in discussions with European partners that they will not be able to end the war in Ukraine quickly while promising continued support for Kyiv.

In December, however, Trump hinted at the possibility of reducing aid to Ukraine.

