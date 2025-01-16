All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US House Intelligence Committee to be led by Ukraine aid critic, Bloomberg says

Oleh PavliukThursday, 16 January 2025, 21:24
US House Intelligence Committee to be led by Ukraine aid critic, Bloomberg says
Rick Crawford. Stock photo: Getty Images

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson has appointed Rick Crawford, a critic of aid to Ukraine, as the chair of the influential House Intelligence Committee.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bloomberg

Details: The decision to appoint Crawford as chair of the powerful Intelligence Committee in the House was announced less than a day after the surprising removal of "hawk" Mike Turner from the position.

Advertisement:

Johnson justified his decision by stating that the intelligence community requires a "fresh start" and denied any connection between this decision and President-elect Donald Trump.

As noted by Bloomberg, Turner had clashed with Trump over Ukraine policy, becoming one of its staunchest advocates and calling for consistent security assistance and accelerated deliveries.

Rick Crawford, now heading the Intelligence Committee, has expressed support for military assistance to Ukraine but opposes "sending your tax dollars on a European vacation to pay for some other country’s government salaries or farm subsidies".

Advertisement:

In April 2024, Crawford voted against a US$60.8 billion aid package for Ukraine and its allies, which included US$9 billion in economic support.

Background: 

  • Media reports indicated that representatives of President-elect Donald Trump have acknowledged in discussions with European partners that they will not be able to end the war in Ukraine quickly while promising continued support for Kyiv.
  • In December, however, Trump hinted at the possibility of reducing aid to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

USA
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
USA
US says new sanctions more effective than recognising Russia as state sponsor of terrorism
Canada prepares to impose duties on US-made goods worth US$105 billion, Bloomberg reports
US removes Intelligence Committee chairman who supported Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: