US imposes sanctions against Russian tankers under construction for the first time, Reuters reports

Six Russian oil tankers still under construction at the Russian shipyard Zvezda have been hit by US sanctions imposed last week.

Details: It is noted that this is the first time that Washington has banned tankers before they have even gone to sea, let alone transported sanctioned cargo.

The sanctions imposed last week sent oil prices soaring and tanker shipping costs soaring as the outgoing Biden administration took steps to hurt Russia's oil exports and thwart Moscow's attempts to build its own fleet.

Six tankers under construction at the Zvezda shipyard were among the 183 vessels hit. They are the Nursultan Nazarbayev, Alexander Beggrov, Alexey Bogolyubov and three other vessels, the names of which have not yet been revealed: Zvezda 131080, Zvezda 131060 and Zvezda 131040.

According to the text of the sanctions, the buyer of the Alexander Begrov and Alexey Bogolyubov vessels is the Russian company Sovcomflot, and the buyer of the other four is Rosneft's shipping division Rosnefteflot. Both buyers are also subject to US sanctions.

Background:

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control has imposed sanctions on two of Russia's largest oil companies, Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, as well as ship insurance providers Ingosstrakh and AlfaStrakhovanie.

According to the Financial Times, the measures include the blacklisting of 183 ships of the "shadow fleet" involved in exports from Russia.

