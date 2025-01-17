Biden administration discloses secret data on support for Ukraine's drone production, NYT reports

The administration of US President Joe Biden has declassified new information on its assistance to Ukraine, revealing previously secret support for the country’s military drone industry.

Source: The New York Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: US officials said on 16 January that they had made major investments that helped Ukraine start up and expand drone production.

Much of the US's aid to Ukraine's military – which includes billions of dollars for missiles, air defence systems, tanks, artillery and training – has been announced to the public. But other support has largely remained in the shadows.

The US officials noted that the support included helping Ukraine develop a new generation of drones which US officials say are revolutionising the way warfare is conducted.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the support has had a real strategic impact on the war.

"We saw how UAVs were becoming increasingly central to the fight in Ukraine and will be central to all future fights," Sullivan said.

The United States provided funds to support drone manufacturers and purchase spare parts. Sources familiar with the situation said the United States also sent intelligence officers to Ukraine to help develop the programme.

In an interview earlier this week, CIA Director William Burns indirectly mentioned his agency's support for the drone programme in Ukraine.

Sullivan said that drone efforts began after the first Ukrainian counteroffensive in the autumn of 2022 when the limits of Ukraine's traditional capabilities became clear.

According to Sullivan, these efforts were accelerated during preparations for Ukraine's second counteroffensive, which was less successful. Ukraine did not gain as much ground as it wanted, partly because of Russia's use of UAVs.

After the counteroffensive, US officials said they rapidly stepped up support for Ukrainian drone manufacturers, building on Kyiv's efforts to develop its own industry.

In addition to financial assistance, the Biden administration worked to establish links between US technology companies and Ukrainian drone manufacturers.

Last autumn, the Pentagon allocated US$800 million for drone production in Ukraine, which was used to purchase drone components and finance drone manufacturers.

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the White House in September 2024, President Biden said another US$1.5 billion would be directed to Ukraine's drone industry.

US officials said on 16 January that they believe these investments have made Ukraine's drones more effective and deadly.

They noted that Ukrainian naval drones have destroyed a quarter of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, and that drones deployed on the front lines have helped slow Russia's advance in Ukraine’s east.

Sullivan said the drive to build Ukraine's drone industry has yielded invaluable lessons that the Biden administration has begun to integrate into the USA’s own defence industry.

Background:

Current Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have written a joint op-ed for The New York Times describing the dangers of cutting military aid to Ukraine and forcing a premature ceasefire.

In his farewell speech, President Joe Biden mentioned Ukraine in the context of his foreign policy achievements and how he had "strengthened NATO".

