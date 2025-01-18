All Sections
Lukashenko pardons 23 "extremists"

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 18 January 2025, 11:48
Lukashenko pardons 23 extremists
Lukashenko. Photo: Getty Images

Self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 23 people who supposedly "committed extremist crimes".

Source: Lukashenko's press service

Details: All of them reportedly wrote petitions for pardon, "admitted their guilt and repented".

Among them are three women and 20 men; 13 people are over 50 years old, and 14 more have chronic illnesses.

Lukashenko's office calls the decision "humanity and a chance to return to normal life".

The Belarusian Interior Ministry will monitor their behaviour after release.

Lukashenko
