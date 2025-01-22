Ukraine's largest energy company secures €450 million to complete Tyligulska windfarm

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, plans to increase the capacity of the Tyligulska Wind Power Plant from 114 MW to 500 MW, securing €450 million in investments from its own and borrowed funds.

Source: DTEK press service

Details: The expansion plan includes increasing the number of turbines at the wind farm from 19 to 83, with 64 turbines to be procured from Vestas. The power plant's capacity will quadruple from 114 MW to 500 MW.

Advertisement:

Under the terms of the agreement, banks, including Danske Bank, will provide €370 million in credit guaranteed by Denmark's Export and Investment Fund, most of which will finance the Vestas turbines. DTEK will cover the remaining project cost with its own funds.

Cable networks and foundations have already been installed. The company aims to complete construction by the end of 2026.

Once fully operational, the Tyligulska Wind Power Plant is expected to generate 1.7 TWh of electricity annually, sufficient to supply 900,000 households.

Advertisement:

Background:

DTEK plans to complete the Tyligulska Wind Power Plant by 2025.

The plant, located in Mykolaiv Oblast approximately 100 kilometres from the contact line, is currently undergoing preparatory work for the second phase of construction.

Support UP or become our patron!