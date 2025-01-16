Russian drone wreckage damages power infrastructure in Poltava oblast, authorities report

The wreckage of a downed Russian drone has damaged energy infrastructure in Poltava Oblast, but there were no casualties.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "At night, Poltava Oblast was attacked by enemy UAVs. Air defence systems fired on enemy targets. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The wreckage of the drones damaged energy infrastructure facilities in the oblast."

Details: Currently, 301 households and 22 business consumers have no electricity.

The Oblast Military Administration has said that engineers are already working to restore the power supply.

