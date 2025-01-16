All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone wreckage damages power infrastructure in Poltava oblast, authorities report

Iryna BalachukThursday, 16 January 2025, 08:39
Russian drone wreckage damages power infrastructure in Poltava oblast, authorities report
A rescue worker. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

The wreckage of a downed Russian drone has damaged energy infrastructure in Poltava Oblast, but there were no casualties.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "At night, Poltava Oblast was attacked by enemy UAVs. Air defence systems fired on enemy targets. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The wreckage of the drones damaged energy infrastructure facilities in the oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: Currently, 301 households and 22 business consumers have no electricity.

The Oblast Military Administration has said that engineers are already working to restore the power supply.  

Support UP or become our patron!

energyPoltava Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
energy
Russians attack Ukraine's energy sector to limit its defence industrial capabilities – ISW
Russians targeted Ukraine's energy sector with over 40 missiles and 70 drones, Zelenskyy says
G7 ambassadors call on Ukraine's Prime Minister to ensure work of Energoatom's supervisory board as soon as possible
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: