Ukraine's General Staff: Russians intensify attacks on Pokrovsk front

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 23 January 2025, 22:40
Ukraine's General Staff: Russians intensify attacks on Pokrovsk front
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: Ukraine’s Marine Corps

A total of 119 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield since the beginning of 23 January, with the Russians intensifying their assaults on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 23 January

Quote: "The enemy launched two missile strikes and 55 airstrikes, employing five missiles and 86 guided aerial bombs. They used 863 kamikaze drones and fired over 4,400 times on our troops’ positions and settlements, using various types of weapons."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, there was one combat clash with Russian forces near the settlement of Lyptsi.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attempted nine times to push Ukrainian units out of their positions near the settlements of Dvorichna, Zahryzove and Petropavlivka. A combat clash is still ongoing.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted seven assaults, trying to advance near the settlements of Yampilivka, Novoiehorivka, Zelenyi Hai and Kopanky.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian assaults near the settlements of Ivano-Dariivka and Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians carried out two assaults on Ukrainian positions, with activity observed near the settlement of Chasiv Yar.

In the areas of Diliivka, Krymske, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk on the Toretsk front, Russian troops attempted to penetrate Ukrainian defence positions 12 times.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians are intensifying their attacks on Ukrainian defenders. Throughout the day, Russian forces carried out 63 offensive actions. The highest activity of Russian forces was recorded near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian assaults, with attacks recorded near the settlements of Novodarivka, Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians carried out two assaults, which were successfully repelled by Ukrainian forces.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian attacks. Additionally, the Russians launched 24 airstrikes, dropping 38 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 358 attacks on Ukrainian troops’ positions and civilian infrastructure on the Russian territory.

