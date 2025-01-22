All Sections
Situation on battlefield remains difficult, with most combat on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 22 January 2025, 08:45
Soldiers carrying shells. Photo: Getty Images

A total of 121 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with half of them taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 22 January

Quote: "The enemy conducted 2 missile strikes, using 4 missiles, and 70 airstrikes, dropping 90 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In addition, they shelled [Ukrainian positions] over 6,000 times, including 151 strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 2,899 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the city of Vovchansk once.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted 10 attacks. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Lozova, Kutkivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 13 attacks, trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Kopanky, Terny and Kolodiazi.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked near the village of Ivano-Darivka, but Ukrainian forces successfully repelled this attempt.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted six assaults near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Fedorivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted six attacks near the city of Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 61 Russian assaults near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Hryshyne, Novoserhiivka, Petropavlivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Shevchenko, Andriivka, Ulakly, Yantarne and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted eight attacks towards the settlements of Vremivka, Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted an attack near the village of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces continue to deter the Russians, successfully repelling three attacks.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians did not conduct any active operations.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. Russia conducted 23 airstrikes, dropping 31 guided bombs, and shelled Ukrainian positions 450 times, including 16 from multiple-launch rocket systems, over the past day. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled seven Russian attacks.

General StaffRusso-Ukrainian war
