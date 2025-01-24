All Sections
Ukrainian steel industry shows fastest growth worldwide in 2024

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 24 January 2025, 16:06
A steelworker. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine demonstrated the fastest growth rates in the world for pig iron production (+18%) and steel production (+21%) in 2024.

Source: Ukrmetprom, an association of enterprises in the Ukrainian metallurgical industry, citing Worldsteel

Details: In total, 1.83 billion tonnes of steel were produced worldwide, a 0.91% decrease. With 1.005 billion tonnes of steel produced, China continued to lead globally, although with a 1.7% decrease in comparison to 2023. China now accounts for 54.6% of the world's steel production. 

The amount of pig iron produced worldwide decreased by 2.3%, to 1.39 billion tonnes. With 851.7 million tonnes, a 2.3% drop from the year before, China led this industry as well. China accounted for 61.2% of the world's pig iron production

Background: Ukraine has risen from 15th to 14th place among 40 pig iron-producing countries in the first 5 months of 2024.

Ukraine
