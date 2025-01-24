Russians advance in 7 settlements on battlefield – DeepState
Friday, 24 January 2025, 08:28
The Russians have advanced in seven settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv oblasts as of the morning of 24 January.
Source: DeepState analytical project
Details: The Russians have advanced in Velyka Novosilka, near Dachne, Udachne, Novoielyzavetivka, Makiivka, Tabaivka and Zapadne.
Advertisement:
Background:
- The DeepState analytical project reported on 23 January that the defensive operation in the settlement of Novovasylivka, Donetsk Oblast, had ended, as the village had been occupied by the Russians.
- The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group warned that there was a risk of operational encirclement of Ukrainian troops on the Novopavlivka front near the village of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast.
Support UP or become our patron!