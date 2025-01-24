All Sections
Russians advance in 7 settlements on battlefield – DeepState

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 24 January 2025, 08:28
Russians advance in 7 settlements on battlefield – DeepState
The settlements of Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka; territories marked in red are under Russian occupation. Screenshot: DeepState map

The Russians have advanced in seven settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv oblasts as of the morning of 24 January.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Details: The Russians have advanced in Velyka Novosilka, near Dachne, Udachne, Novoielyzavetivka, Makiivka, Tabaivka and Zapadne.

Background:

  • The DeepState analytical project reported on 23 January that the defensive operation in the settlement of Novovasylivka, Donetsk Oblast, had ended, as the village had been occupied by the Russians.
  • The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group warned that there was a risk of operational encirclement of Ukrainian troops on the Novopavlivka front near the village of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast.

Russo-Ukrainian waroccupationUkraine
