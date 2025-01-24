Russians advance in 7 settlements on battlefield – DeepState

The settlements of Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka; territories marked in red are under Russian occupation. Screenshot: DeepState map

The Russians have advanced in seven settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv oblasts as of the morning of 24 January.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Details: The Russians have advanced in Velyka Novosilka, near Dachne, Udachne, Novoielyzavetivka, Makiivka, Tabaivka and Zapadne.

Background:

The DeepState analytical project reported on 23 January that the defensive operation in the settlement of Novovasylivka, Donetsk Oblast, had ended, as the village had been occupied by the Russians.

The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group warned that there was a risk of operational encirclement of Ukrainian troops on the Novopavlivka front near the village of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast.

