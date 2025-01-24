One of Russia's largest microelectronics plant stops operation after drone attack
Friday, 24 January 2025, 16:50
Ukrainian drones damaged the Kremny El microelectronics plant during an attack on the Russian city of Bryansk that occurred on the night of 23-24 January.
Source: The Moscow Times with reference to the company's press service
Details: The attack damaged production facilities and a finished goods warehouse. "Damage was caused to the special energy supply facilities, and production chains were disrupted," the company stated, adding that the plant’s operations have been suspended.
The plant is one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia. It supplies components for Pantsyr air defence systems and Iskander missile systems.
Background:
- Drones attacked strategic facilities in Russia on the night of 23-24 January, including hitting an oil refinery in Ryazan and targeting the Kremny El plant in Bryansk, which produces components for Russian weapons.
- This plant was attacked in October 2024. Back then, various news outlets and Telegram channels posted videos of a drone attack.
