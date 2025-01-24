All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 24 January 2025, 15:29
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as hogwash
Heorhii Tykhyi. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to Russia’s demand that NATO’s 2008 Bucharest Summit promise regarding Ukraine’s future membership must be revoked as a condition for ending the war.

Source: European Pravda, citing Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

Details: In response to Russia’s demand that Ukraine give up its aspirations to join NATO as promised in the 2008 Bucharest Summit Declaration, Tykhyi stated, "Moscow was not given a say in this matter."

Advertisement:

Quote from Tykhyi: "Oh dear, North Korea’s ally is issuing ultimatums to NATO. Absolute hogwash. Moscow was not given a say in this matter."

More details: Tykhyi emphasised that Russia is waging a war of aggression in Europe.

"Russian occupying forces are in Ukraine and other European countries. European security architecture is built on defence against Russia," he concluded.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko recently stated that for Russia, Ukraine abandoning its NATO membership aspirations, as outlined in the 2008 Bucharest Summit Declaration, is a key element in resolving the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • Grushko claimed that Ukraine’s potential NATO membership "makes it impossible to achieve peace in Ukraine and, more broadly, to construct any form of security architecture".
  • Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that US President Donald Trump could influence the issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership
  • In an interview with European Pravda, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reiterated that Ukraine would not give up its NATO aspirations or accept alternatives to membership.

Support UP or become our patron!

Foreign Affairs MinistryNATORussia
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry comments on "Maidan in Slovakia": PM Fico has pulled something long expired out of the closet
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on new US state secretary's remarks on concessions to end war
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Foreign Ministry evacuate three Ukrainian sailors held captive by Yemeni Houthis
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: