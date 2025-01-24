Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to Russia’s demand that NATO’s 2008 Bucharest Summit promise regarding Ukraine’s future membership must be revoked as a condition for ending the war.

Source: European Pravda, citing Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

Details: In response to Russia’s demand that Ukraine give up its aspirations to join NATO as promised in the 2008 Bucharest Summit Declaration, Tykhyi stated, "Moscow was not given a say in this matter."

Advertisement:

Quote from Tykhyi: "Oh dear, North Korea’s ally is issuing ultimatums to NATO. Absolute hogwash. Moscow was not given a say in this matter."

More details: Tykhyi emphasised that Russia is waging a war of aggression in Europe.

"Russian occupying forces are in Ukraine and other European countries. European security architecture is built on defence against Russia," he concluded.

Advertisement:

Background:

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko recently stated that for Russia, Ukraine abandoning its NATO membership aspirations, as outlined in the 2008 Bucharest Summit Declaration, is a key element in resolving the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Grushko claimed that Ukraine’s potential NATO membership "makes it impossible to achieve peace in Ukraine and, more broadly, to construct any form of security architecture".

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that US President Donald Trump could influence the issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership.

In an interview with European Pravda, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reiterated that Ukraine would not give up its NATO aspirations or accept alternatives to membership.

Support UP or become our patron!