Most combat clashes occur on Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 24 January 2025, 08:53
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: Getty Images

A total of 125 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. The Russians have been the most active near Pokrovsk as well as the Toretsk, Lyman and Kupiansk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 24 January

Quote: "The enemy conducted two missile strikes, using five missiles, and 58 airstrikes, dropping 102 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements over the past day. In addition, they shelled [Ukrainian positions] over 5,000 times and launched 2,261 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted an attack near the village of Lyptsi.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Dvorichna, Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted seven attacks, trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Yampolivka, Novoiehorivka, Zelenyi Hai and Kopanky.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the city of Chasiv Yar twice.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 15 attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Krymske, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped 63 Russian assaults near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Novodarivka, Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, 13 combat clashes occurred. The Russians conducted 29 airstrikes, dropping 46 guided bombs, and shelled 407 times.

Russo-Ukrainian waroccupationGeneral Staff
