Trump accuses Russia of stealing US hypersonic missile plans

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his earlier claim that Russia stole a plan to create hypersonic missiles during the Barack Obama administration.

Source: Trump in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said that Russia stole the project for developing hypersonic missiles from the US. "Russia stole the design; they got it from us," he added.

Advertisement:

"Some bad person gave them the design," he said, adding that the United States will have super hypersonic missiles, "which is even one step better".

He also promised that "we will have them starting fairly shortly".

Background:

Advertisement:

Trump has spoken about this theft before. In 2023, he told supporters that Russia had stolen plans for "super-duper missiles".

The Kremlin responded to these claims by saying that they had their own missile.

In the past, Trump's former adviser John Bolton also claimed that the Russian side had stolen many technologies from the United States, including those for hypersonic weapons.

On 23 January, Trump confirmed his intention to meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, calling the purpose of such a meeting to end the war in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!