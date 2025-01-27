Russian UAV attack damages multi-storey building in Dnipro – photos
The Russian UAV attack on Dnipro on the night of 26-27 January damaged a multi-storey building, including the mechanical floor, windows and doors of the upper floors. The blast wave and wreckage damaged cars.
Source: Suspilne Dnipro, a Dnipro-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster
Details: The mechanical floor of a multi-storey building in Dnipro was damaged as a result of a drone attack.
Firefighters extinguished the fire that broke out at the scene.
Law enforcement officials reported no casualties or fatalities.
Quote from Suspilne Dnipro: "Windows and doors were damaged on the upper floors of the building, and cars were damaged by wreckage and a blast wave near the site of the hit."
Background: On 21 January, the Russians attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles.
