Russian UAV attack damages multi-storey building in Dnipro – photos

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 27 January 2025, 02:50
Russian UAV attack damages multi-storey building in Dnipro – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro. Photo: Suspilne

The Russian UAV attack on Dnipro on the night of 26-27 January damaged a multi-storey building, including the mechanical floor, windows and doors of the upper floors. The blast wave and wreckage damaged cars.

Source: Suspilne Dnipro, a Dnipro-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: The mechanical floor of a multi-storey building in Dnipro was damaged as a result of a drone attack.

Firefighters extinguished the fire that broke out at the scene.

Law enforcement officials reported no casualties or fatalities.

Quote from Suspilne Dnipro: "Windows and doors were damaged on the upper floors of the building, and cars were damaged by wreckage and a blast wave near the site of the hit."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro
Photo: Suspilne
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro
Photo: Suspilne
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro
Photo: Suspilne

Background: On 21 January, the Russians attacked Dnipro with ballistic missiles.

DniprodronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Dnipro
