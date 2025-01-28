Dozens of settlements in Cherkasy Oblast left without electricity after nighttime drone attack

A nighttime Russian drone attack on an energy facility left 72 settlements in Cherkasy Oblast without power as of the morning of 28 January.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator

Details: As stated in the report, regional power company specialists will begin emergency restoration work as soon as they receive the necessary permits from the State Emergency Service.

Background: Wreckage from a downed Russian drone struck a building that housed a vintage car museum in Kyiv Oblast, destroying or damaging 36 vehicles. The attack also caused damage to houses and cars in the surrounding area.

