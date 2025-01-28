Ukraine's Defence Ministry designs winter gear and lightweight body armour for women

The Defence Ministry is developing winter clothing and lightweight body armour for female soldiers. Photo: Serezniy/Depositphotos

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry is developing lighter body armour and winter clothing for female defenders. Windproof and waterproof winter jackets and trousers will soon undergo testing.

Source: the ministry’s statement

Additionally, the Defence Ministry is conducting research to define the requirements for flight and technical uniforms.

Background:

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry approved women’s underwear for female military personnel. The design is universal, with a high waist and available in various sizes.

In the summer of 2023, the updated summer field uniform was introduced, featuring a drawstring on the jacket, elastic straps below the knees, a high waist, and an elastic waistband for pregnant soldiers.

In October 2024, the Ukrainian government approved a new regulation for equipping military personnel, taking into account the specific needs of both women and men. It ensures that female soldiers receive personal hygiene products and well-fitting protective gear.

