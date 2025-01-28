Russian UAV attack destroys two houses in Chernihiv – photos
Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of Chernihiv City Military Administration, has reported the destruction of two houses caused by a downed Russian drone.
Source: Bryzhynskyi on Telegram; National Police in Chernihiv Oblast on Telegram
Details: Bryzhynskyi reported the partial destruction of two houses after 05:00.
Quote: "Emergency services have conducted priority measures and the fire has been contained. A National Police investigative team is working at the scene."
Updated: The police reported in the morning that local residents’ houses and outbuildings had been damaged in Chernihiv as a result of the attack.
There was no information about casualties.
Law enforcement officers also posted photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack.
