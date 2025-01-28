All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian UAV attack destroys two houses in Chernihiv – photos

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 28 January 2025, 09:40
Russian UAV attack destroys two houses in Chernihiv – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: National Police

Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of Chernihiv City Military Administration, has reported the destruction of two houses caused by a downed Russian drone.

Source: Bryzhynskyi on Telegram; National Police in Chernihiv Oblast on Telegram 

Details: Bryzhynskyi reported the partial destruction of two houses after 05:00.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Emergency services have conducted priority measures and the fire has been contained. A National Police investigative team is working at the scene."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: National Police

Updated: The police reported in the morning that local residents’ houses and outbuildings had been damaged in Chernihiv as a result of the attack.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: National Police
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: National Police

There was no information about casualties.

Advertisement:

Law enforcement officers also posted photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

ChernihivRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
Interview with a mother and daughter who serve together in the Khartiia Brigade
All News
Chernihiv
"He had big plans for his life": details emerge about educator killed in Russian attack on Chernihiv
Russian missile attack on Chernihiv: number of people injured increases, search and rescue operation completed
Russians attack Chernihiv with ballistic missiles: 1 person killed and 5 injured – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
20:14
Georgia to be expelled from Assembly at next session, says head of Ukraine's PACE delegation
19:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry purchases first trucks for Armed Forces under state guarantees
19:12
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation
19:02
Russian soldier who raped and beat captive Ukrainian woman for over a year served with notice of suspicion in absentia
18:40
Slovakia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Kyiv's criticism of PM Fico
18:21
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
17:47
EXPLAINERWhy it is not in Poland's interest to stall Ukraine’s EU accession and how to resolve disputes
17:21
Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: