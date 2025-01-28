Russians attack Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 11-year-old child

Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported a Russian attack on Synelnykove district, which resulted in an 11-year-old child and two adults being injured.

Source: Lysak on Telegram

Quote: "An 11-year-old boy, a 54-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman were injured in the Synelnykove district due to an enemy attack."

Details: He said that all the injured people were hospitalised, doctors assess the condition of the injured as moderate.

The authorities are also investigating the damage caused by the Russian attack.

