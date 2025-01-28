All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 11-year-old child

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 28 January 2025, 17:22
Russians attack Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 11-year-old child
Synelnykove. Photo: Google map

Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported a Russian attack on Synelnykove district, which resulted in an 11-year-old child and two adults being injured.

Source: Lysak on Telegram

Quote: "An 11-year-old boy, a 54-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman were injured in the Synelnykove district due to an enemy attack."

Advertisement:

Details: He said that all the injured people were hospitalised, doctors assess the condition of the injured as moderate.

The authorities are also investigating the damage caused by the Russian attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
Interview with a mother and daughter who serve together in the Khartiia Brigade
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians strike Nikopol, injuring five and damaging industrial facility
Russian attack on Dnipro and oblast damages infrastructure and multi-storey buildings – photos
Russians hit Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging businesses, shops and housing – photo
RECENT NEWS
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
20:14
Georgia to be expelled from Assembly at next session, says head of Ukraine's PACE delegation
19:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry purchases first trucks for Armed Forces under state guarantees
19:12
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation
19:02
Russian soldier who raped and beat captive Ukrainian woman for over a year served with notice of suspicion in absentia
18:40
Slovakia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Kyiv's criticism of PM Fico
18:21
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
17:47
EXPLAINERWhy it is not in Poland's interest to stall Ukraine’s EU accession and how to resolve disputes
17:21
Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: