Russians hit Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging businesses, shops and housing – photo

Iryna BalachukFriday, 24 January 2025, 07:55
Russians hit Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging businesses, shops and housing – photo
Aftermath of the Russian attacks. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians hit the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast five times on the night of 23-24 January, damaging businesses, residential buildings, a shop and power lines.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The Russians struck Nikopol district five times over the past night. They shelled with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. The aggressor targeted Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove hromadas." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Shattered windows.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak said there were no casualties, but the attacks caused damage to businesses, a high-rise building, a house, an outbuilding, a market, a shop, a tractor and a car. Power lines were also affected.

