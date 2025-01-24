The Russians hit the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast five times on the night of 23-24 January, damaging businesses, residential buildings, a shop and power lines.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The Russians struck Nikopol district five times over the past night. They shelled with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. The aggressor targeted Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove hromadas." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Shattered windows. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak said there were no casualties, but the attacks caused damage to businesses, a high-rise building, a house, an outbuilding, a market, a shop, a tractor and a car. Power lines were also affected.

