Russian attack on Dnipro and oblast damages infrastructure and multi-storey buildings – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

The Russian military attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 26-27 January, damaging infrastructure facilities, multi-storey buildings, residential buildings and property belonging to an industrial business.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysak said that Skhid (East) Air Command units destroyed 13 drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the evening and at night.

Quote from Lysak: "However, the enemy attack did not pass without consequences. Infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Samar district. There was a fire. Three houses and an outbuilding were also damaged.

Three high-rise buildings in Dnipro were damaged. One of them caught fire and was extinguished by firefighters."

Details: The Russians fired on the Nikopol district with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. Lysak said that the Russians hit Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada, causing destruction at premises belonging to an industrial business. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

At the same time, he stressed that there were no casualties in the attacks.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that a multi-storey building in Dnipro was damaged as a result of a drone attack, including the mechanical floor, and the windows and doors of the upper floors. The media also reported that the blast wave and debris damaged cars.

