Russians strike Nikopol, injuring five and damaging industrial facility

Five people have been injured in Russian strikes on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 27 January.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The Russians have been terrorising Nikopol since the morning. Five men, aged 30 to 39, were injured in the attack and have been taken to hospital."

Details: Lysak said the strike sparked a fire in the city, which was promptly extinguished. An industrial facility was also damaged.

Background: The Russian military attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 26-27 January, damaging infrastructure facilities, multi-storey buildings, residential buildings and property belonging to an industrial business.

