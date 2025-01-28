HBO has released the first trailer for the upcoming season of the popular series White Lotus, featuring Russian actor Yuriy Kolokolnikov.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia

Details: A year ago, HBO faced backlash from Ukrainians over its plans to cast Serbian actor Miloš Biković in the third season of the series. Biković has publicly supported Russia's aggressive policies against Ukraine, participated in projects filmed in occupied Crimea and even obtained Russian citizenship in 2021.

Following protests and appeals from Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HBO terminated its contract with Biković, replacing him with Bulgarian actor Julian Kostov.

However, the trailer for season three also reveals the involvement of Russian actor Yuriy Kolokolnikov.

Screenshot from Kolokolnikov instagram post.

Kolokolnikov has not publicly commented on Russia's war against Ukraine, enabling him to work on Western projects such as Game of Thrones, Tenet, Kraven the Hunter, as well as Russian productions like Doomed to War, Grozny, The Master and Margarita and the series Wings of Empire.

After appearing in Game of Thrones, Kolokolnikov compared himself to Putin because of his popularity among journalists. In a 2021 interview with Ksenia Sobchak, he refused to comment on Alexei Navalny's arrest, dismissing it as "all part of a big game". In the same interview, he expressed readiness to portray Lenin.

About White Lotus: White Lotus is an American satirical comedy-drama anthology series created and directed by Mike White.

Each season follows tourists vacationing at luxury resorts. As the story unfolds, darker and more sinister aspects of the characters' lives and personalities are revealed.

The series premiered on HBO's streaming platform in 2021 and quickly became one of its most popular shows. Set in Hawaii, the first season received 20 Emmy nominations and won ten awards. The second season earned 23 nominations.

