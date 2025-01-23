The American Film Academy announced the nominees for the 97th Academy Awards today, 23 January. The announcement of the most prestigious film awards has been postponed twice due to the large-scale forest fires in the United States. Porcelain War, a documentary about the war in Ukraine, is among the nominees.

Details: The nominees were announced live on air by American actor and comedian Bowen Yang (Wicked, The Lost City) and American actress and comedian Rachel Sennott (Saturday Night, Bodies Bodies Bodies).

Porcelain War, a documentary about the war in Ukraine directed by Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev, was previously shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards and has now been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film.

The film tells the story of three artists from Kharkiv who stay in the frontline city and, despite the danger, fill it with art – decorating destroyed buildings with porcelain figurines. One of the directors, Slava Leontyev, is also one of the film's protagonists. He is now defending Ukraine on the front line.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024, where it won the Grand Jury Prize for Documentary. Its Ukrainian premiere took place at the American Independence Film Festival in May 2024.

Background: Ukraine put forward the ironic crime drama La Palisiada, directed by Philip Sotnychenko, for an Oscar this year, but it failed to make the shortlist.

