All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Film about war in Ukraine nominated for Oscar – video

Mariia KabatsiiThursday, 23 January 2025, 15:51
Film about war in Ukraine nominated for Oscar – video
An Oscar statuette. Photo: Oscars.org

The American Film Academy announced the nominees for the 97th Academy Awards today, 23 January. The announcement of the most prestigious film awards has been postponed twice due to the large-scale forest fires in the United States. Porcelain War, a documentary about the war in Ukraine, is among the nominees.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia

Details: The nominees were announced live on air by American actor and comedian Bowen Yang (Wicked, The Lost City) and American actress and comedian Rachel Sennott (Saturday Night, Bodies Bodies Bodies).

Advertisement:

Porcelain War, a documentary about the war in Ukraine directed by Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev, was previously shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards and has now been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film.

The film tells the story of three artists from Kharkiv who stay in the frontline city and, despite the danger, fill it with art – decorating destroyed buildings with porcelain figurines. One of the directors, Slava Leontyev, is also one of the film's protagonists. He is now defending Ukraine on the front line.

Advertisement:

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024, where it won the Grand Jury Prize for Documentary. Its Ukrainian premiere took place at the American Independence Film Festival in May 2024.

Background: Ukraine put forward the ironic crime drama La Palisiada, directed by Philip Sotnychenko, for an Oscar this year, but it failed to make the shortlist. 

Support UP or become our patron!

cultureUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
culture
Ukrainian Culture Ministry to build storage facilities for evacuated art
Timestamp: First Ukrainian film to be included in Berlinale main competition in last 25 years
Sundance Festival releases excerpts from Mstyslav Chernov's new film
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: