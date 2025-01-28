EU chief diplomat says what may be included in 16th package of sanctions against Russia

The EU countries are still agreeing on the specific details of what will be included in the 16th package of sanctions against Russia, and the work on it is expected to be completed in February.

Source: Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas said this in a conversation with the media after an informal breakfast organised before the meeting of the Council of the EU on general issues.

Quote: "Of course, we are working on the next sanctions package and hopefully, we really want to get it ready by February. So, there are different items there, but as you always know, this is a negotiation between member states.

So, we're really looking into all types of things that really help Russia wage this war to put them on sanctions lists. I mean, even elements like, you know, consoles for video games, because, apparently, these are the ones that they operate the drones with. So, you know, [they are] being creative… Regarding chemicals that are needed for the Russian military industry. And there are a lot of items. Of course, energy, as well, is on this list. What is the final agreement will be clear when we have agreed."

Background:

The EU’s upcoming 16th sanctions package against Russia is expected to target aluminium, agricultural products, the shadow fleet, and Russian banks.

On 27 January, the EU managed to "push" Hungary to approve the extension of economic sanctions against Russia, even though the EU had to make a concession to Budapest.

Kallas hinted that the statement on "energy security", in exchange for which Hungary supported the extension of sanctions against Russia, was symbolic.

Kallas believes that Hungary will not succeed in blocking the start of actual negotiations with Ukraine on EU accession.

