Russia creates separate regiments of unmanned systems to strengthen its army – ISW

Russia has been forming separate drone system regiments at the military district level, aiming to enhance its capabilities in unmanned technology and centralise drone operations.

Details: ISW reported that a new unit, the 7th Separate Unmanned Systems Reconnaissance Strike Regiment, was formed within Russia’s Central Military District. It had 1,342 personnel and was 94% staffed as of April 2024. Personnel training is conducted at Russia’s 473rd District Training Centre.

The regiment’s structure includes a command staff, a strike drone battalion, three reconnaissance and strike battalions and logistical support units, including communications, medical and repair divisions. A total of 102 subordinate units are planned: 41 strike and 61 reconnaissance.

Since July 2024, Russian volunteer groups have launched crowdfunding campaigns to support this regiment, which operates in temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russian Defence Ministry (MoD) started restructuring informal drone detachments along with other specialists, including signalmen, medics and engineers, into "joint technical battalions". By October 2024, the ministry also reported the creation of an unspecified number of unmanned systems detachments through the Rubikon Centre for Prospective Unmanned Technologies and announced the establishment of five additional unmanned systems.

Defence analyst Konrad Muzyka evaluated that the recent restructuring within the Russian military, along with the creation of drone units, indicates the possibility of similar regiments being established in other Russian military districts in the future.

Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov later declared that the ministry plans to finalise the establishment of the Unmanned Systems Forces within the Russian military by the third quarter of 2025.

Quote from the ISW "Russian forces will likely gain augmented drone support capabilities should the Russian MoD successfully form these new unmanned systems regiments and centralise its procurement efforts under the Unmanned Systems Forces, although the success of this effort will depend on the Russian military's commitment to executing the necessary reforms and the availability of resources."

