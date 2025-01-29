Russian forces attack port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast: damage reported
Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 09:17
Russian forces targeted port infrastructure in the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast with loitering munitions on the night of 28-29 January, causing damage to buildings.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Our air defence units have put in considerable effort. The Russians were targeting the port infrastructure... The attack damaged buildings."
Details: Kiper added that all the appropriate services were working at the scene.
"Fortunately, there were no casualties," he concluded.
