Russian forces attack port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast: damage reported

Russian forces targeted port infrastructure in the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast with loitering munitions on the night of 28-29 January, causing damage to buildings.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Our air defence units have put in considerable effort. The Russians were targeting the port infrastructure... The attack damaged buildings."

Details: Kiper added that all the appropriate services were working at the scene.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," he concluded.

