Russians attack port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast at night, damaging buildings and house – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 17 January 2025, 08:22
Russians attack port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast at night, damaging buildings and house – photos
Photo: Prosecutor's Office

The Russians hit port infrastructure in the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast using attack drones on the night of 16-17 January. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, but buildings have been damaged.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Our air defences were responding intensely. The Russians targeted port infrastructure. Thankfully, there were no fatalities or injuries. Building facades and a house were damaged as a result of the attack."

Photo: prosecutor's office

Details: Kiper said all relevant services were working at the scene and law enforcement officers were documenting the aftermath of yet another terrorist act by Russia.

 
Photo: prosecutor's office

