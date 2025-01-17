Russians attack port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast at night, damaging buildings and house – photos

The Russians hit port infrastructure in the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast using attack drones on the night of 16-17 January. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, but buildings have been damaged.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Our air defences were responding intensely. The Russians targeted port infrastructure. Thankfully, there were no fatalities or injuries. Building facades and a house were damaged as a result of the attack."

Advertisement:

Photo: prosecutor's office

Details: Kiper said all relevant services were working at the scene and law enforcement officers were documenting the aftermath of yet another terrorist act by Russia.

Photo: prosecutor's office

Support UP or become our patron!